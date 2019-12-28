Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pierce was a legendary basketball player, but those skills haven’t exactly translated to another winter sport.

The former Boston Celtics forward took to Instagram to document his first time hitting the slopes, and it was everything one could hope that it would be.

Pierce showed the world his entire trip up and down the mountain, while adding some glowing commentary for all the fans following along.

For more on Pierce’s hilarious day, check out the “Nissan Social Drive,” presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images