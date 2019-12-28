College football fans are expecting plenty of fireworks in Georgia.
The No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers will take on the fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in Atlanta in the 2019 Peach Bowl. LSU enters the College Football Playoff semifinals with a perfect 13-0 record, while Oklahoma’s 12-1 mark has left it in the running for its first national championship since 2000.
2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow headlines LSU’s offense, which led the nation with 554.4 total yards per game with him under center. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who finished runner-up to Burrow in the Heisman voting, leads the Sooner’s offense, which was second in the nation in total yards with 554.2.
Expect plenty of points in the Peach Bowl.
Here’s how to watch the Peach Bowl online.
When: Saturday, Dec. 28, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN.com/watch
