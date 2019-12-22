Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a tough night for the Boston Bruins.

After getting out to a hot start Saturday night, the Bruins cooled down for most of the remainder of the the contest against the Nashville Predators.

Nashville rode a hot third period to take the lead, and although the Bruins would force overtime, the Predators would take the match, 4-3.

Pekka Rinne was a brick wall in net for the Predators stopping 29 shots on the night. To see his biggest save of the game, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images