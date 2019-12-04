Zion Williamson has yet to suit up for the Pelicans, but it appears New Orleans fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the star on the court.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft played during the preseason, but informed the team of knee discomfort after its penultimate preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williamson dropped 22 points and collected 10 rebounds in the 123-114 win.

The Duke product underwent surgery to repair his meniscus in his right knee and initially was ruled out six-to-eight weeks. It’s been just over the six-week mark, but TNT’s Kristen Ledlow reported Tuesday night that Williamson “turned a corner” in his rehab process, but New Orleans wants to be cautious with his return, which “definitely” will come after the original timeline.

As I reported on @NBAonTNT, Zion Williamson “turned a corner” this week. However, the team is erring on the side of caution and his return will “definitely” come outside of the 6-8 week window initially projected. #NOPvsDAL — Kristen Ledlow (@KristenLedlow) December 4, 2019

The Pelicans certainly could use all the help they can get considering they’re riding a six-game losing streak and has a measly 6-15 record.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images