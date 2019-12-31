December was a roller coaster for the Boston Bruins.

Boston entered the month as one of the hottest teams in the NHL, rattling off eight straight wins spanning over the end of November through Dec. 5. Things proceeded to take a sharp turn for the worst for the Bruins next as they fell in eight of their next nine contests, including four in overtime or a shootout.

It appeared as though the B’s have turned things around entering their New Year’s Eve matinee, winning their last three games.

While December wasn’t the kindest month to the Bruins, they still hold the top spot in the Atlantic Division and, to make things even better, NESN and People’s United Bank are partnering up for the “People’s United Bank Goal of the Month” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ top goals from December. Choose the one you think is the best of the bunch and enter to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live!

Here are this month’s nominees:

Goal 1: Charlie Coyle’s 100th Career NHL Goal

With the Bruins ahead of the Washington Capitals 4-0 deep into the second period, Coyle took a feed from Brad Marchand and put it top shelf to record his 100th career NHL goal.

Goal 2: Par Lindholm’s Unorthodox Strike vs. Nashville Predators

The Bruins received one of the most interesting goals you will see via Lindholm. After missing six games, Lindholm returned to the Bruins’ lineup and immediately made his presence known, notching his second goal of the season. The center tapped the puck in front of the net and then was pushed into the net as well to make for a very unusual finish.

Goal 3: David Pastrnak’s Nifty Strike vs. Washington Capitals

Pastrnak continues to find the back of the net. With the score tied at zero in the first period of Dec. 11’s matchup between the Bruins and Capitals, the right winger took a pass from Charlie McAvoy around the left face-off circle and put it passed the Washington netminder to put Boston on the board.

First, make sure you read and agree to the official rules. Then cast your vote and completely fill out the form below and you will be entered into our monthly drawing for a chance to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live in studio.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images