Former Boston College baseball player and the face of ALS research Peter Frates died Monday. He was 34 years old.

“Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency,” Frates’ family said in a statement released through BC.

Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012 at the age of 27, had become one of the faces in the search for a cure over the last decade. He was at the center of the “Ice Bucket Challenge” in the summer of 2014, an initiative that raised more than $220 million for research.

“Remarkably, Pete never complained about his illness,” the Frates’ family statement goes on to read. “Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to give hope to other patients and their families. In his lifetime, he was determined to change the trajectory of a disease that had no treatment or cure.”

They added: “The Frates family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the abundant love, kindness, and support we have been the recipients of during the past eight years.”

Unsurprisingly, the tributes for Frates — who touched and improved the lives of so many in his battle — were plentiful.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of former @BCBirdball captain Pete Frates ’07, whose heroic battle with ALS served as the inspiration for the #IceBucketChallenge, died at the age of 34. In Memoriam: https://t.co/09wI6Nk5OL pic.twitter.com/faTctiu1jE — Boston College (@BostonCollege) December 9, 2019

I lost my hero today. I love you, Pete. — Chris Shaw (@SHAWESOME24) December 9, 2019

The world lost a true hero today with the passing of Pete Frates. I admired everything about him. His story will live on for generations. The battle he fought. His passion, joy for life and the amazing work he’s done to fight #ALS RIP Pete Here is a Frates family statement: pic.twitter.com/YRleZFYuMN — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 9, 2019

Pete Frates’ courage led to over $200 million raised in the fight against #ALS. We will always remember him for his bravery, and for shining a light on an underfunded battle with a hideous disease. Our hearts go out to John, Nancy, Julie and the entire Frates family. #RIP — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) December 9, 2019

Our thoughts go out to the Frates family, hearing about the loss of Pete. He was a strong man, one of the toughest we've met. We were proud to take part in his Ice Bucket Challenge initiative. @MomFrates, he will be forever in our minds, as will you and your family. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 9, 2019

Pete Frates was the definition of an inspiration. His courage, determination, and fight made Boston – and the world – proud. The impact he made on all of us will never be forgotten. The Bruins offer their sincere condolences to the Frates family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/2oFPGVJ4AZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 9, 2019

Frates leaves behind his wife Julie and daughter Lucy.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Boston College Baseball