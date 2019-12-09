Former Boston College baseball player and the face of ALS research Peter Frates died Monday. He was 34 years old.

“Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency,” Frates’ family said in a statement released through BC.

Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012 at the age of 27, had become one of the faces in the search for a cure over the last decade. He was at the center of the “Ice Bucket Challenge” in the summer of 2014, an initiative that raised more than $220 million for research.

“Remarkably, Pete never complained about his illness,” the Frates’ family statement goes on to read. “Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to give hope to other patients and their families.  In his lifetime, he was determined to change the trajectory of a disease that had no treatment or cure.”

They added: “The Frates family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the abundant love, kindness, and support we have been the recipients of during the past eight years.”

Unsurprisingly, the tributes for Frates — who touched and improved the lives of so many in his battle — were plentiful.

Frates leaves behind his wife Julie and daughter Lucy.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Boston College Baseball