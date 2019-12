Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at TD Garden in a rematch of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final.

Courtney Cox previews the game in the Polarfleece Bruins Morning Skate Report above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images