Some of the best golfers in the world are down under this week for the latest international golf showdown.

The Presidents Cup takes place this week in Australia at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, where Team USA — led by playing captain Tiger Woods — looks to continue its dominance in the competition against the international team. The Americans have won the last seven tournaments, dating back to a tie in 2003. The international team has won the Presidents Cup just once in 12 tries, but that one victory did come at Royal Melbourne in 1998.

Up first on Day 1 is the fourball competition, and Woods will be playing in the day’s first match, teaming himself with Justin Thomas to take on Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann. There are five matches scheduled for Wednesday (Thursday in Australia).

Here’s how to watch.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | Golf Channel | PGA Tour Live

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images