Lamar Jackson continues to set records week in and week out.

The Ravens quarterback rushed for 40 yards during Baltimore’s 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on Sunday, surpassing 1,000 yards on the season in the process. He and the now-retired Michael Vick are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to reach 1,000 career rushing yards, according to the team.

Jackson also recorded three touchdowns and 30-plus rushing yards for the fifth time this season Sunday, becoming the only quarterback to do so in league history.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was tied with Jackson with four such games prior to Sunday’s Week 14 slate.

Lamar Jackson has recorded his 5th game this season with 3+ pass TD and 30+ rush yards.@Lj_era8 breaks a tie with Aaron Rodgers in 2016 for most such games by a QB in a single season in the Super Bowl era.#BALvsBUF | #RavensFlock — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 8, 2019

And with three more games on the Ravens’ 2019 schedule, we’re fairly sure Jackson’s not done smashing records just yet.

