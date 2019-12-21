This one looked a lot better on the schedule earlier in the year, but we could think of worse ways for the NFL to top off a Saturday triple-header.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers were expected to battle for NFC West supremacy this season, but some early season struggles from the Rams have caught up to the defending NFC champions. LA enters Saturday night’s game with less than a 2 percent chance to make the playoffs.

But don’t discount the motivation that comes with trying to play spoiler, as a Rams win Sunday night in San Francisco could go a long way in making the 49ers’ path to Super Bowl LIV all the more treacherous.

Here’s how to watch Rams-49ers online.

Start time: Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images