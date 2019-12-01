Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Rams will be looking to rebound from their worst loss under Sean McVay on Sunday when Los Angeles travels to Arizona to take on the Cardinals.

Los Angeles was embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens 45-6 last week. But a game against the 3-7-1 Cardinals, who also have lost four straight games, might just be what the Rams need to get back in the win column.

LA can’t afford to lose many more games if it wants to remain in the top spot for the NFC Wild Card.

Here’s how to watch Rams vs. Cardinals:

When: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images