Blake Swihart is on the move once again.

The Texas Rangers signed the 27-year-old and three other players — right-handed pitchers Tim Dillard, Arturo Reyes and left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn — “to 2020 contracts with spring training invites,” according to the team’s executive vice president of communications John Blake.

This endd Swihart’s brief stint with the Diamondbacks after being traded by the Boston Red Sox in April. He averaged just .186 in 70 plate appearances for Arizona in 2019, racking up nine hits (three of which were home runs) and 29 strikeouts before being designated for assignment Aug. 12.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images