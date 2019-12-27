It’s not uncommon for athletes to buy gifts for their teammates, especially around the holidays. But Lamar Jackson’s gift isn’t sitting well with one Baltimore fan.

The Ravens quarterback gave Rolex watches to his offensive linemen, and a woman named “Karen Price” expressed her disdain over the gesture in an opinion letter to the Baltimore Sun. The letter noted she was “disappointed” because, in her mind, Jackson should have donated the money to charities rather than show his teammates a small token of appreciation.

Read the whole excerpt below:

The holiday season was in full swing, with high hopes for the Ravens, when I read that Lamar Jackson gifted Rolexes to his offensive line. So disappointing that in an age where professional athletes are making an insane amount of money he couldn’t have donated to charities — and done it in the name of his offensive line — then treated his teammates to dinner. Those players can all afford their own Rolexes, so it is very discouraging that someone didn’t give him a little guidance. It just flaunts the amount of money they make and don’t know what to do with. Sorry, Lamar, I am not such a big fan now.”

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave his O-line new 65-inch televisions and New York Giants signal-caller Eli Manning distributed Yeti coolers, to name a few. It’s worth noting, Jackson already has donated quite a bit of money to charities, including $29,000 for “multiple organizations that help children in need,” according to ForTheWin.

Even though Karen Price isn’t a fan of how Jackson spent his money, we’re sure his teammates are more than grateful to receive such a generous gift.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images