The AFC East crown belongs to the Patriots, but there’s still work to be done for New England.

The Patriots, who clinched their 11th consecutive division title with a win over the Buffalo Bills last Saturday, need to win Sunday in order to lock up the AFC’s No. 2 seed. Should New England fall to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 and Kansas City takes down the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs would leapfrog the Patriots in the standings and Tom Brady and Co. would be forced to play over Wild Card Weekend.

New England, of course, isn’t accustomed to playing three games in January. As such, Ray Lewis is urging Brady to bring his A-game for the Patriots’ regular-season finale.

“I got a stat about the Patriots. Last time the Patriots been in the Wild Card was 10 years ago, 2009. They ran into the Baltimore Ravens. That didn’t end well, 33-14, Brady three picks,” Lewis said on the latest edition of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “Handle your business, Brady. Don’t get in that Wild Card spot. Anything happens, guys.”

Should the Patriots stumble over the Dolphins and lose their first-round bye, they likely would have to go through both the Chiefs and Ravens in order to reach Super Bowl LIV. Given how New England fared against both of those teams this season, Brady would be wise to heed Lewis’ advice.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images