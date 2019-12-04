Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Rays are staying put … for now.

The Rays had considered splitting their time between their current home at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. and a new venue over the border in Montreal. St. Pete mayor Rick Kriseman said in a letter released by his office Wednesday the city and the team had ended discussions surrounding the concept, per ESPN.

The idea doesn’t appear to be completely squashed, however.

“Both parties have agreed that the best path forward is to abide by the existing use agreement with the understanding that the agreement allows for the Rays Organization to explore post-2027 split or full season opportunities, both in St. Petersburg and elsewhere,” Kriseman wrote.

We’ll see where this story winds up in seven years.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images