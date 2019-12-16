Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello is officially a New York Met, ending his highly successful time with the Boston Red Sox.

Porcello reportedly agreed to a deal with the Mets last week, and New York made it official Monday afternoon. The right-handed pitcher is heading home, as the New Jersey native grew up a Mets fan.

With Porcello off to The Big Apple, the Red Sox bid the 2016 Cy Young Award winner adieu with a social media post Monday, shortly after the deal was announced.

Always a World Series Champ & Cy Young pitcher. Thank you, Rick! pic.twitter.com/0xghe6xJcK — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 16, 2019

Porcello spent five seasons in Boston, with his best being the 2016 campaign when he won the Cy Young after posting a 22-4 record with a 3.15 ERA in 33 starts. The 30-year-old also logged big innings during Boston’s 2018 World Series season and had a couple of important outings as a starter and reliever in the team’s postseason run.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images