The Boston Red Sox have something in Bobby Dalbec, but it appears the power-hitting prospect is working to improve his game.

Dalbec, 24, hit .250 with two home runs and eight RBI’s at the Premier12 Tournament last month, and manager Alex Cora recently spoke highly of his offseason work, adding that he worked with veteran Dustin Pedroia.

“We saw Bobby toward the end of the season, those 10 days in Fenway, and we talk about making some adjustments,” Cora said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “After that, he actually went to Arizona to work out. He worked out with Dustin a little bit. He did a good job. All of them. They did an outstanding job for Team USA. … It’s a guy that we do believe controls the strike zone,” Cora added. “Obviously, there are going to be swings and misses, we know that. I do believe he doesn’t chase as much as people think and he can have an impact sooner than later for us.”

Pedroia is an Arizona State product, while Dalbec played for Sun Devils rival, the University of Arizona Wildcats.

Dalbec finished last season in Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting .257 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 30 games. Prior to his promotion, Dalbec hit .234 with 20 bombs and 57 RBIs with Double-A Portland.

Don’t be surprised if the Red Sox enter spring training with the 24-year-old in the mix to become their starting first baseman.

