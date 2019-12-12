Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox may be looking at a reunion in their starting rotation.

Rich Hill pitched for Boston from 2010-2012 and 2015 but potentially could make a return. The left-handed pitcher is a free agent and currently is rehabbing an elbow injury, but has reportedly drawn interest from the Red Sox as the team looks to bolster its rotation.

For more on the Red Sox’s offseason pursuits, check out the video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images