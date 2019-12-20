Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have filled their ranks by adding another arm to their bullpen.

The Red Sox announced Friday in a statement they’ve claimed Chris Mazza off waivers from the New York Mets. The 30-year-old relief pitcher becomes the 40th player on Boston’s roster and the team’s 23rd pitcher.

These players now comprise the 40-man Red Sox, per the team’s press release:

Pitchers (23): Yoan Aybar; Matt Barnes; Ryan Brasier; Colten Brewer; Nathan Eovaldi; Kyle Hart; Heath Hembree; Darwinzon Hernandez; Travis Lakins; Chris Mazza; Josh Osich; Martín Pérez; Bobby Poyner; David Price; Denyi Reyes; Eduardo Rodriguez; Chris Sale; Mike Shawaryn; Josh Taylor; Hector Velazquez; Marcus Walden; Ryan Weber and Brandon Workman

Catchers (1): Christian Vázquez

Infielders (11): Jonathan Arauz; Xander Bogaerts; C.J. Chatham; Michael Chavis; Bobby Dalbec; Rafael Devers; Marco Hernández; Tzu-Wei Lin; Dustin Pedroia; José Peraza and Sam Travis

Outfielders (5): Andrew Benintendi; Mookie Betts; Jackie Bradley Jr.; J.D. Martinez and Marcus Wilson

Mazza made nine relief appearances for the Mets in 2019, his debut season in Major League Baseball.

He went 1-1 with a 5.51 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

The Minnesota Twins selected Mazza in the 27th round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft. He pitched in the Twins’ farm system between 2012 and 2015. He then spent the 2015 through 2018 seasons in the Florida Marlins organization before joining the Mets last season.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images