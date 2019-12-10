Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts were named to the American League All-Star team this past season, recognizing their work up until around the midway point of the 2019 Major League Baseball campaign.
Now, the Boston Red Sox cornerstones are being honored for their full-season contributions.
Bogaerts and Betts on Tuesday were named to the 2019 All-MLB Team, which was selected in a vote by fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
Bogaerts earned a First Team selection as the top shortstop in baseball, while Betts joined Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals as the three outfielders named to the Second Team.
Marcus Semien of the Oakland Athletics finished a notch below Bogaerts as the Second Team shortstop. Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers edged out Betts, Acuna and Soto for First Team outfield honors.
Bogaerts hit .309 with a career-high 33 home runs, 117 RBIs and a .939 OPS in 155 games this season, earning him a fifth-place finish in AL MVP voting.
Betts batted .295 with 29 homers, 80 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .915 OPS across 150 games, resulting in an eighth-place MVP finish.
The complete inaugural All-MLB Teams are listed below.
First Team
C: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
1B: Pete Alonso, New York Mets
2B: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
3B: Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
OF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
DH: Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins
SP: Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros
SP: Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
SP: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
SP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
SP: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals
RP: Kirby Yates, San Diego Padres
RP: Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
Second Team
C: Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee Brewers
1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
2B: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
3B: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
SS: Marcus Semien, Oakland Athletics
OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
OF: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
OF: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
DH: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
SP: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks/Houston Astros
SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers
SP: Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals
SP: Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays
SP: Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves
RP: Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees
RP: Liam Hendriks, Oakland Athletics
