Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts were named to the American League All-Star team this past season, recognizing their work up until around the midway point of the 2019 Major League Baseball campaign.

Now, the Boston Red Sox cornerstones are being honored for their full-season contributions.

Bogaerts and Betts on Tuesday were named to the 2019 All-MLB Team, which was selected in a vote by fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.

Bogaerts earned a First Team selection as the top shortstop in baseball, while Betts joined Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals as the three outfielders named to the Second Team.

Marcus Semien of the Oakland Athletics finished a notch below Bogaerts as the Second Team shortstop. Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers edged out Betts, Acuna and Soto for First Team outfield honors.

Bogaerts hit .309 with a career-high 33 home runs, 117 RBIs and a .939 OPS in 155 games this season, earning him a fifth-place finish in AL MVP voting.

Betts batted .295 with 29 homers, 80 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .915 OPS across 150 games, resulting in an eighth-place MVP finish.

The complete inaugural All-MLB Teams are listed below.

First Team

C: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

1B: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

2B: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

3B: Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

DH: Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

SP: Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros

SP: Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

SP: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

SP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

SP: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

RP: Kirby Yates, San Diego Padres

RP: Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Second Team

C: Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee Brewers

1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

3B: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

SS: Marcus Semien, Oakland Athletics

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

OF: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

OF: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

SP: Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks/Houston Astros

SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers

SP: Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals

SP: Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays

SP: Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves

RP: Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

RP: Liam Hendriks, Oakland Athletics

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images