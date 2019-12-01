Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While one team attempts to look to the future, the other hopes to keep any chance of making the playoffs alive.

The Washington Redskins go on the road to take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Redskins managed to win their second game of the season, and first under rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins one week ago as they beat the Lions 19-16 to move to 2-9.

The Panthers were seconds away from beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, but a hideous miss by kicker Joey Slye allowed the Saints to go down the field and win the game 34-31, leaving the playoff possibilities of the Panthers incredibly slim at 5-6.

Here’s how to watch Redskins vs Panthers online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images