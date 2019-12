Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello officially is a member of the New York Mets.

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher agreed to a one-year deal with New York last week. Porcello passed his physical and made his one-year, $10 million official.

For more on Porcello and other Boston news, check out the “NESN After Hours” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.