The MLB hot stove is about to start boiling.

With Winter Meetings approaching, the offseason almost officially is over. And with that we will soon see a steep influx in movement across the league in preparations for the 2020 season.

The Tampa Bay Rays got in on the action early trading outfielder Tommy Pham and minor leaguer Jake Cronenworth to the San Diego Padres in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, minor leaguer Xavier Edwards and a player to be named later.

After a long offseason, who knows what’s going to happen as thing begin to heat up.

