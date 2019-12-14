Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski seems to be living his best life post-football, and had another reason to celebrate Saturday.

The former New England Patriots tight end was recognized as a Top 100 player by the NFL. Gronk spent nine seasons with the Pats, hauling in 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. He’s also a three-time Super Bowl champion.

The 30-year-old called it quits in March and opened up about the trauma his body faced over the course of his career. Gronkowski also noted he barely could move after New England’s Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams in February.

To celebrate the honor, Gronkowski took to Instagram to post a picture and two videos that feature Bill Belichick raving about the ex-tight end.

“After 9 years of Gronk spikes, championships, and a trophy dent, it’s an incredible honor to be recognized as a @NFL Top 100 Player. I worked hard, tried to get even better, and most importantly had fun while doing it. Shout-out to my teammates and coaches, we are all champions together 👊🏼,” the caption read.

Check it out:

And he got some love from quarterback Tom Brady:

While his career likely didn’t last as long as he had hoped, we wouldn’t be surprised to eventually see him in the Hall of Fame.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images