The stars were out Wednesday night as the Boston Celtics took on the Miami Heat at home.

New England royalty was in attendance for the mid-week affair, as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sat alongside Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck. Other Patriots were in the house as well, as safety Patrick Chung and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley took in the Eastern Conference battle.

Celebrities from outside the sports world were among the fans at the TD Garden too, as Netflix’s “The King” star Timothee Chalamet was on hand for the game, per the Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang.

Timothée Chalamet is going to be at Celtics-Heat tonight. Same with Robert Kraft, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Patrick Chung. — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) December 5, 2019

The Celtics aimed to take down their conference rivals without Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images