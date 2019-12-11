Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick denied any involvement with the Patriots’ recent videotaping scandal, but now we have some words, albeit brief, from owner Robert Kraft.

New England finds itself in the middle of an NFL investigation after team employees were videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline Sunday in Cleveland. The team owned up to the error, noting the Patriots’ TV production crew was to blame as they were getting footage for New England’s “Do Your Job” series. Kraft, however, didn’t provide as much.

“You know everything you should know,” Kraft told reporters, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.



It’s unclear whether Kraft was leaving a league meeting that included Roger Goodell or an individual meeting with Goodell, but Kraft’s reaction was brief regardless.

