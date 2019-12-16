Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t let the 34-13 final score fool you. The Patriots offense wasn’t anything special Sunday afternoon.

New England only managed to put up 291 total yards against the one-win Cincinnati Bengals. While New England’s rushing attack was fairly productive, Tom Brady was limited to 128 passing yards and never seemed totally in-sync with his receivers.

NBC’s “Football Night In America” crew on Sunday was tasked with summing up New England’s offense in a segment of “fill in the blank.” Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison was rather blunt with his answer when asked “The Patriots offense looks (blank).”

“Miserable,” Harrison said on NBC.

Host Mike Tirico was quick to point out the number of points New England put up in Week 15. Harrison countered with a grain of salt.

“Against who, Mike?” Harrison replied.

Brady and Co. will face a stiff challenge Saturday afternoon when it welcomes the 10-4 Buffalo Bills to Gillette Stadium for a highly important AFC East showdown.

