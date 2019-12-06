Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chalk it up as advantage, bad guys.

At 18:14 into the first period, the Boston Bruins found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard as Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter found the back of the net on a rebound.

To make matters worse, it was the Bruins who found themselves on the powerplay, but the Blackhawks took advantage despite being down a man to score the first goal of the night.

For more on the game opening goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images