Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (10:05 p.m. ET): Drew Brees now is in sole possession of first place in passing touchdowns.

The Saints quarterback completed his 540th passing touchdown in the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with a 5-yard pass to Josh Hill.

Peyton Manning held the record with 539. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is on their heels with 538.

(ORIGINAL STORY): Drew Brees really likes breaking records in primetime.

The Saints quarterback surpassed Hall-of-Famer Johnny Unitas’ record of consecutive games with a touchdown pass in 2012 when he connected in 48 straight games and broke Peyton Manning’s of 71,940 career passing yards just last year. And Brees was at it again when New Orleans took on the Indianapolis Colts on “Monday Night Football.”

In the second quarter on a second-and-8, Brees connected with Tre’Quan Smith 21 yards down the field for his 539th passing touchdown to put him in a first-place tie with Manning.

Take a look at the TD:

5️⃣3️⃣9️⃣ On this throw, @drewbrees ties Peyton Manning for 1st in all-time passing touchdowns 🙌 #Saints



📺: #INDvsNO on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/sWmUbeqQpz pic.twitter.com/movZLz4rev — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2019

Will Brees move into first place by the end of the game? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images