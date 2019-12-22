More history might be in the making when the New Orleans Saints visit the Tennessee Titans.

The teams will face off Sunday at Nissan Stadium in an NFL Week 16 game. The 11-3 Saints already have clinched the NFC South division title and still are in the running for one of the top-two seeds and the accompanying first-round bye. The Titans still have a good shot at making the playoffs as they’re only one game behind the Houston Texans for the AFC South lead, and their 8-6 record is identical to that of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who currently occupy the last wild-card spot.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas needs just 11 receptions to set the NFL record for most receptions in a season. Marvin Harrison currently holds the mark with 143 (set in 2002).

Here’s how to watch Saints versus Titans.

When: Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images