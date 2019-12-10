Liverpool reached the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday after a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Red Bull Salzburg.

Goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah — separated by just 100 seconds — at Salzburg’s Red Bull Arena see the Reds progress as winners of Group E.

A frantic first half ended goalless before Keita’s header in the 57th minute broke the deadlock and was then quickly followed by an outrageous finish from Salah.

The European Cup current holders will discover their opponents in the next stage of the competition Dec. 16.

