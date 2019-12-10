Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool reached the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday after a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Red Bull Salzburg.

Goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah — separated by just 100 seconds — at Salzburg’s Red Bull Arena see the Reds progress as winners of Group E.

A frantic first half ended goalless before Keita’s header in the 57th minute broke the deadlock and was then quickly followed by an outrageous finish from Salah.

🔴 Former Salzburg stars Sadio Mané & Naby Keïta combined for Liverpool's first goal⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/yuS2cCprQS — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 10, 2019

The European Cup current holders will discover their opponents in the next stage of the competition Dec. 16.

GET IN THERE!! 🔴🔴 GROUP E WINNERS. BRING ON THE LAST 16! pic.twitter.com/rfubyYuaMk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 10, 2019

3 – Liverpool have progressed past the Champions League group stages in all three of their campaigns in the competition under Jürgen Klopp, having failed to do so in their previous two seasons before the German's arrival (2009-10 and 2014-15). Unstoppable. #SALLIV pic.twitter.com/WlLQIgOvpO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@LFC