Antonio Brown’s NFL hiatus will continue.

Brown, who’s been out of the league since his release from the New England Patriots in late September, was in New Orleans on Friday for a workout with the Saints. While the veteran wideout sure seemed excited about the idea of catching passes from Drew Brees, AB won’t be taking his talents to the Big Easy at this time.

“Not now,” head coach Sean Payton said on the possibility of the Saints signing Brown, per Pro Football Talk.

Brown was one of six wide receivers New Orleans had in for workouts Friday. Payton claims Brown’s inclusion in the group was more about his team doing its “due diligence,” per PFT.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection didn’t leave New Orleans completely empty-handed, though. Brown was able to snag a selfie with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images