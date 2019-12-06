Could this be the first of two matchups between LSU and Georgia over the next month?
The two college football powers will meet Saturday in Atlanta when they square off in the SEC Championship Game. In addition to taking home the hardware, this figures to be a game with enormous College Football Playoff implications. No. 2 LSU, at 12-0 entering the conference title game, should be in the CFP regardless of Saturday’s outcome. No. 4 Georgia, meanwhile, could technically be in regardless but would guarantee a spot with a win over the Tigers.
This figures to be a classic matchup of offense vs. defense, but perhaps a little different than we’ve come to expect from a Georgia-LSU matchup. Typically, it’s been LSU that’s been the defensive-minded program, while the Bulldogs have featured potent offenses throughout the years. And while both teams are very good on both sides of the ball, this game should come down to whether Georgia’s elite defensive unit can stop an LSU offense that ranks at or near the top of the entire country in offensive stats of the traditional and advanced varieties.
A big reason for LSU’s offensive renaissance is the play of quarterback Joe Burrow. The 22-year-old is not only the Heisman Trophy front-runner, but he also figures to be one of the first two or three picks of the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow has been tremendous all season, but he has elevated his play when it mattered most, starting with LSU’s win over Alabama in early November. Over his last four games, Burrow has 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Of course, Georgia has its own star quarterback. Jake Fromm doesn’t quite have the weapons he had a year ago and thus hasn’t posted eye-popping numbers, but he’s been around seemingly forever and has played in a whole bunch of big games. Fromm excels at protecting the football. He has three interceptions all season, all of which came against South Carolina in the Bulldogs’ only loss of the season.
Kickoff time: 4 p.m.
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: CBS
Point spread: LSU -7
Pick: LSU -7
Admittedly, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kirby Smart is able to devise something to slow down the LSU offense. He’s that good, and again, we mentioned how that Georgia defense is one of the best in the nation, and they’ve been waiting a year for a chance to avenge their 36-16 loss in Baton Rouge a season ago. But right now, it doesn’t feel like any team outside Columbus can stop Burrow and the Tigers. LSU is averaging 52.5 points per game over their last four. All four of those games were in the conference, two were on the road and three of them came against defenses ranked in the top 52 of Football Outsiders’ DFEI defensive metrics (Alabama, Texas A&M and Arkansas).
