Semyon Varlamov made one of the finest saves you’ll see Thursday night.

With the score knotted at one, Anders Bjork appeared to have an opening right in front of the net, but Varlamov dove across the crease to make a glove save and slam the door closed on Bjork.

The Islanders eventually would go on to win the game, 3-2 in a shootout.

For more on Varlamov’s impressive save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images