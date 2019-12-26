Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He’s at it again, folks.

Skip Bayless is a well-known Cowboys fan, although he’s had his gripes with Dallas over the last 16 weeks. He’s thrown away his beloved Ezekiel Elliot jersey at least twice this season, and has made a spectacle of his frustrations with the team on social media on several occasions.

Bayless took to social media once again Christmas Day with yet another Cowboys-themed tweet. Only this time, he roped his dog into it.

“Hazel got a Cowboy coat for Christmas. Wish she could’ve played for them this season. She has that dog in her. Too many of them do not,” he tweeted.

Hazel got a Cowboy coat for Christmas. Wish she could’ve played for them this season. She has that dog in her. Too many of them do not. pic.twitter.com/ItmDsCQ0dy — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 26, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images