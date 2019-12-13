Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

JuJu Smith-Schuster is an interesting guy.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver and video game savant took to Instagram on Wednesday rocking some hockey gear while holding a pair of skates with the caption “Stay tuned, about to do work on the ice! #ItsAnyonesGame.”

There wasn’t much context to the post, but it surely would be interesting to see the wide receiver try his hand at hockey. Who knows what’s going to happen next.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images