Count Stephen A. Smith among those who believes the Patriots should bring back Antonio Brown.

New England’s offense once again looked inept Sunday night, as the lack of true game-breaking receiver has prevented Tom Brady and Co. from putting up points at a rate they’re accustomed to. Consequently, speculation of a potential reunion between Brown and the Patriots has resurfaced. Fueling the fire are reports that New England coaches and players would welcome back the embattled wideout.

And while Smith first wants to learn whether Brown is guilty of the many allegations brought against him, he ultimately believes Robert Kraft owes it to Brady to bring back one of the best receivers the game ever has seen.

“If Antonio Brown is guilty of any of the charges levied against him, he should be in jail, Smith said during Monday’s “First Take” episode. “If the NFL finds a shred of truth to what he is alleged to have done, he should be banned indefinitely.

” … I mean, you talk about the quintessential individual that would be a perfect remedy for all that ails the New England offense, it would be this one man, Antonio brown.”

Take a look:

Ultimately, Brown himself might have ended all hope of a return with his Instagram activity Monday morning. A reunion always was a longshot, but now it feels less likely than ever.

Still, the Patriots need help at receiver, so this speculation probably won’t go away anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images