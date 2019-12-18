Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three New England Patriots players are Pro Bowl-bound.

The rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl were announced Tuesday night, and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and special teamer Matthew Slater will be among those representing the AFC.

This is Gilmore’s third Pro Bowl selection, Hightower’s second and Slater’s eighth.

Gilmore is the current front-runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, tying for the league lead with six interceptions — including two pick-sixes — through 14 games and posting a passer rating against of 32.8 while regularly covering opponents’ top receivers.

Hightower, back in the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2016, has played in all but one game for the Patriots this season, registering 60 tackles, four sacks, nine quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Slater has teamed up with Justin Bethel to form the NFL’s premier punt coverage duo. He blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown in Week 4, recovered a fumble in Week 7 and helped force a muffed punt during Sunday’s 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

This year’s biggest Patriots Pro Bowl snub was wide receiver Julian Edelman, who ranks fourth in the league with 92 receptions. Cases could have been made for linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, safety Devin McCourty, left guard Joe Thuney and punter Jake Bailey, as well.

The Baltimore Ravens led all teams with 12 Pro Bowl nods, followed by the New Orleans Saints with seven, the Kansas City Chiefs with six and the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers with five apiece.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be held Sunday, Jan. 26 in Orlando, Fla. Players on teams that reach Super Bowl LIV will not participate.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images