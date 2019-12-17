Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Andy Dalton embodied this adage Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium. After Stephon Gilmore picked off the Bengals quarterback on Cincinnati’s first possession of the second half, Dalton, for whatever reason, tested his luck against Gilmore again on his team’s next drive. The results were even worse for the Bengals, as the All-Pro cornerback not only intercepted another pass, but also returned it for six.

Following another sensational performance, Gilmore caught up with Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who also knows a thing or two about making signal-callers look foolish. The Patriots star described the feeling of making a rare trip to the end zone.

“You know, it’s just a great feeling,” Gilmore said on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Prime.” “You know how it is when you break on it. You’re like, ‘I hope he throws it.’ You just gotta catch it. When you see green grass, that’s the plays you dream of growing up as a kid. Housing a great quarterback and, you know, getting in the end zone. That’s what it’s all about.”

"When you ballin', that defense is ballin'!"@DeionSanders talked with @BumpNrunGilm0re after the he helped clinch a playoff berth with 2 INTs and one returned for a TD 🙌 (via @NFLGameDay Prime) pic.twitter.com/vFAGRo0UsD — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 16, 2019

Gilmore, who’s yet to allow a touchdown on the season, currently is tied for the league lead in interceptions with six. Should he end his regular season with strong showings against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, a Defensive Player of the Year honor very well could be coming his way.

