Stephon Gilmore and Tyler Boyd are not on the same page.

Gilmore was his usual dominant self Sunday, picking off two passes while returning one for a score in the New England Patriots’ victory over the Bengals. So, it was a surprise when Cincinnati wideout Tyler Boyd confidently claimed he “won” his matchup with Gilmore — an assertion his own head coach disagreed with.

Well, unsurprisingly, Gilmore also disagrees with Boyd’s assessment of the game. During his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand,” the Patriots cornerback offered his thoughts on Boyd’s comments.

“I don’t know, maybe he was confused, or, maybe, I don’t know,” Gilmore said. “I don’t know what he was looking at.”

Added Gilmore: “False confidence.”

Hard to argue that. Boyd is a very good receiver, but he got flat-out beat by Gilmore on Sunday.

Gilmore on Tuesday was named to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster, along with fellow Patriots Matthew Slater and Dont’a Hightower. Perhaps the Defensive Player of the Year Award is in his future, too.

