Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Between his mullet and sounding just like his father, New England Patriots secondary coach Steve Belichick has gone viral this NFL season.

But Steve isn’t the only son of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on staff. Brian Belichick is a coaching assistant who spends games in the booth rather than on the sideline. So, you’d be forgiven if you were unaware there actually are three Belichicks on the Patriots’ coaching staff.

Brian Belichick also appears to work on the defensive side of the ball during open portions of practice, though it’s unclear what exactly he does as an assistant. Steve said he works “very closely” with Brian, however.

“We’re on the staff together,” Steve said. “I work with him all the time.”

Steve began to light up a little bit while talking about his younger brother.

“He brings a lot of stuff,” Steve said. “He kind of has a little more of an intellectual point of view than I have, so we feed off each other. I rely on him a lot to help me out with a bunch of different stuff. He helps me out a lot. Hopefully, I teach him a couple things.”

So, if Brian is the more intellectual type, then what is Steve?

“Less intellectual,” Steve deadpanned.

Steve and Brian grew up like most brothers, except their father was the greatest NFL head coach of all time.

“We were brothers. I spent a lot of time with my brother,” Steve said. “Our friends are similar age groups, so as we’ve gotten older we’ve kind of conjoined into a bigger group of friends. We do a ton of stuff together. We do even more together now that we’re working together. We were kids. We played out in the yard. We played video games. We tried to come to our dad’s work. We did a bunch of different things together.”

And his favorite football memory with Brian?

“Just winning,” Steve said.

They’ve done a lot of that together. Steve has three Super Bowl titles, while Brian has won two while on staff.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images