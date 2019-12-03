Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, this is embarrassing.

Josh Shaw has been suspended at least through the 2020 season after betting on NFL games numerous times. And one bet placed by the Arizona Cardinals defensive back has backfired hilariously.

Shaw, who’s been on injured reserve since August, reportedly made a parlay bet that involved his own team on Nov. 10 at Caesers Sportsbook in Las Vegas, sources tell ESPN. The 27-year-old bet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (who were one-point favorites over the Cardinals) would cover the second-half spread against Arizona, along with two other unknown second-half selections.

But the Bucs failed to cover — and Shaw lost his bet, according to ESPN.

Shaw has been nursing a shoulder injury throughout 2019, and reportedly has not been around the team this season. The Cardinals told ESPN’s Adam Schefter they were unaware of the NFL’s investigation into the matter before Shaw’s suspension was announced Friday.

Not the best look, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images