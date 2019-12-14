Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At this point, you’re probably safe to bet the house on Taylor Hall getting dealt before the NHL trade deadline.

In fact, the New Jersey Devils winger could be moved in the coming days, if not sooner.

With trade rumors swirling, Hall was held out of Friday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche for “precautionary” reasons. He also is expected to sit out Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes. Obviously, the Devils don’t want to risk Hall suffering an injury when the goal is to net a hefty return for the 28-year-old.

Here’s the latest from NHL insiders on the speculation surrounding Hall, who will be a free agent this summer:

I'd be surprised if Taylor Hall remained with #NJDevils into next week. Negotiations have reached a different level of urgency tonight. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 14, 2019

Hearing that the Florida Panthers have inquired on Taylor Hall. About 5-6 teams in the mix including Arizona and Colorado among others… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 14, 2019

No surprise, but expectation is no Taylor Hall tonight vs ARIZ — as this process continues — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 14, 2019

While there appears to be interest from multiple teams for Taylor Hall…keep hearing St Louis and Arizona at the top of the list. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) December 14, 2019

If, or more likely when, Taylor Hall gets traded, I don’t believe it will be, uh, well, you know, one for one. 😜 https://t.co/mGUP1pIqtR — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 14, 2019

Should Hall eventually be traded, the team that acquires him will add one of hockey’s premier offensive players.

The 2017-18 Hart Memorial Trophy Award (MVP) winner, Hall has six goals and 19 assists in 30 games played this season.

