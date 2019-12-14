At this point, you’re probably safe to bet the house on Taylor Hall getting dealt before the NHL trade deadline.

In fact, the New Jersey Devils winger could be moved in the coming days, if not sooner.

With trade rumors swirling, Hall was held out of Friday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche for “precautionary” reasons. He also is expected to sit out Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes. Obviously, the Devils don’t want to risk Hall suffering an injury when the goal is to net a hefty return for the 28-year-old.

Here’s the latest from NHL insiders on the speculation surrounding Hall, who will be a free agent this summer:

Should Hall eventually be traded, the team that acquires him will add one of hockey’s premier offensive players.

The 2017-18 Hart Memorial Trophy Award (MVP) winner, Hall has six goals and 19 assists in 30 games played this season.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images