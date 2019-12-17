Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just 24 hours after being traded by the New Jersey Devils, Taylor Hall will make his debut with his new squad.

Hall will take the ice Tuesday for the first time as a Coyote when Arizona takes on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. Arizona’s newest winger took a private plane sent by team owner Alex Meruelo to California to participate in the team’s morning skate.

Hall reportedly will play on a line alongside veteran wing Phil Kessel and center Christian Dvorak. He also is expected to slot into the Coyotes’ first power play unit, per Wyshynski.

Hall played in just 63 games for the Devils over the last season-and-a-half thanks partly to a nagging knee injury, notching just 17 goals and 45 assists (62 points) in the process. He played in more games (76) during the 2017-18 season and racked up more points (39 goals, 54 assists) than the last two seasons combined.

Puck drop in San Jose is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images