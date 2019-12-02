Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots center Ted Karras avoided a severe knee injury Sunday night, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

A source told Rapoport that the injury that knocked Karras out of New England’s 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans was believed to be an MCL sprain.

“He’ll have an MRI (on Monday),” Rapoport reported on Twitter, “but at first glance, the hope is that it’s something he can return from.”

Karras has played well in relief of usual starting center David Andrews, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve before Week 1 with blood clots in his lungs. Entering Sunday, the 2016 sixth-round draft pick was the only Patriots player who’d been on the field for 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season.

Karras suffered his injury during the third quarter and quickly was ruled out after being evaluated in the sideline medical tent. Veteran backup James Ferentz replaced him and played the final 44 snaps for New England.

If Karras cannot go this week, Ferentz likely would draw the start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 30-year-old has started just one career game — at right guard earlier this season — since entering the NFL in 2014.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images