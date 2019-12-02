Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Houston Texans certainly seem confident heading into their Week 13 matchup against the New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Texans linebackers arrived at NRG Stadium ahead of Sunday’s contest in some of the most interesting pregame outfits worn this season. Each LB could be seen decked out in S.W.A.T. gear as they made their way into the stadium.

Check it out:

Look the part. Play the part. @HoustonTexans Linebackers a.k.a SWAT team are ready for the @Patriots pic.twitter.com/mVgofF39PX — NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 1, 2019

Well, that was an… interesting choice.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images