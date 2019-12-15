Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans are about to get very familiar with each other.

The AFC South will be won or lost in the next three weeks when the Texans and Titans meet twice before the season ends. Those two games obviously will go a long way in deciding the division as the two clubs enter Sunday’s game in Nashville, Tenn., tied atop the South with matching 8-5 records.

Here’s how to watch Texans-Titans.

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images