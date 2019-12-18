Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Any time you pass Wayne Gretzky in a statistical category, it’s impressive.

Longtime Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar did just that after recording his 919th career point to put him ahead of Gretzky in the Kings’ record books for all-time regular-season points.

Kopitar has spent his entire 14-year career donning the black and grey and sports an impressive 325 goals and 594 assists entering the squad’s Tuesday night matchup against the Boston Bruins.

For more on the center’s career, check out “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images