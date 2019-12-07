Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In terms of likability, it’s hard to execute a more impressive turnaround than what the Boston Celtics have done this season.

This time last year, Green Teamers were just beginning to wonder whether they ever would like Kyrie Irving and the ill-fated 2018-19 Celtics. Of course, that doubt morphed into outright hatred by the summer, and rightfully so.

But this season’s Celtics are a completely different story, and it’s easy to see why.

Boston earned a 108-95 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night to improve to 16-5, good for second in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics also are a perfect 9-0 at TD Garden, which once again has become a nightmare for opposing teams.

After the game, head coach Brad Stevens was asked what it means for him and his players to perform well on home court. His answer just might be the “Quote of the Year” in Boston sports — if such an honor exists.

“It’s a special city to coach in, it’s a special city to play in,” Stevens said. “We said from Day 1 with this group, our No. 1 objective was to be a team that Boston liked. That’s it. So we’ll hopefully be that.”

That’s an incredibly refreshing comment from Stevens, especially when compared to the nonsense that Irving subjected fans to over his two years in Boston. Leadership starts from the top, and it’s clear the Celtics have a great leader in their 42-year-old head coach, whom many began to question after his handling of last season’s group.

Boston will return to the court Monday night when it hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.

