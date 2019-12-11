Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gerrit Cole got a massive pay day late Tuesday night. And if you thought the numbers were ridiculous, wait until you see it broken down.

Cole and the New York Yankees agreed to a record-breaking nine-year, $324 million contract. That’s $36 million a year and is the largest deal to ever be given to a pitcher. But if you were to break down that total amount into how much the right-hander would make per start, innings pitched, strikeouts and pitches thrown, it gets even crazier.

Check out the totals below:

With his reported nine-year, $324 million contract, Gerrit Cole will be making: • $1.09 million per start

• Over $169K per inning pitched

• Over $110K per strikeout

• $9,200 per pitch thrown (based on 2019 totals) pic.twitter.com/285vccNXXO — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 11, 2019

Wow.

Cole certainly boosts the Yankees’ rotation that already features James Paxton, Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka.

