Gerrit Cole got a massive pay day late Tuesday night. And if you thought the numbers were ridiculous, wait until you see it broken down.

Cole and the New York Yankees agreed to a record-breaking nine-year, $324 million contract. That’s $36 million a year and is the largest deal to ever be given to a pitcher. But if you were to break down that total amount into how much the right-hander would make per start, innings pitched, strikeouts and pitches thrown, it gets even crazier.

Check out the totals below:

Wow.

Cole certainly boosts the Yankees’ rotation that already features James Paxton, Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images