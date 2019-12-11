Gerrit Cole got a massive pay day late Tuesday night. And if you thought the numbers were ridiculous, wait until you see it broken down.
Cole and the New York Yankees agreed to a record-breaking nine-year, $324 million contract. That’s $36 million a year and is the largest deal to ever be given to a pitcher. But if you were to break down that total amount into how much the right-hander would make per start, innings pitched, strikeouts and pitches thrown, it gets even crazier.
Check out the totals below:
With his reported nine-year, $324 million contract, Gerrit Cole will be making:
• $1.09 million per start
• Over $169K per inning pitched
• Over $110K per strikeout
• $9,200 per pitch thrown
(based on 2019 totals) pic.twitter.com/285vccNXXO
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 11, 2019
Wow.
Cole certainly boosts the Yankees’ rotation that already features James Paxton, Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka.
